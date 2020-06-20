Sindh sees 2,190 new coronavirus cases, 35 more deaths

KARACHI: Sindh reported 2,190 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the province to 67, 353, ARY News reported.

In his daily briefing, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 35 more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,048.

The chief minister said a total of 32,193 COVID-19 patients are under treatment, of them, 29,818 are in home isolation and 64 at the isolation centres.

He maintained that 700 patients are in critical condition, of them 116 are on ventilators.

Earlier today, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho in a letter had asked the federal government to withdraw its letter about taking the administrative control of three health facilities in Karachi.

Sindh health minister in her letter said that the province facing serious COVID-19 emergency and the provincial government attending the situation wholeheartedly.

It is to be mentioned here that the federal health authorities initiated the proceedings to take over the three health facilities in Karachi, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and National Institute of Child Health, by allocating over Rs14 billion in the federal budget for these institutions.

