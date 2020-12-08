Sindh govt plans separate medical commission parallel to PMC

KARACHI: Sindh government is reported to have started preparing for a parallel medical board for registering medical students and doctors which will operate as opposed to central Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), ARY News reported Tuesday.

Sindh government is expected to soon roll out legislation for Sindh Medical and Dental Council (SMDC) which will be a provincial body working in parallel with centrally operated PMC.

The legislation draft for SMDC has been prepared, ARY News learned today, which will soon be presented for approval, after which, given its approved, will register and regulate medical colleges and universities in the Sindh.

The proposed provincial council will also be able to issue charters to medicine-related academies while also regulating Doctor licenses and relevant issues of medical staff, while, on the other hand, admissions and tests in medical and dental colleges will also over overseen by proposed SMDC.

It may be noted that the proposed bill awaits its approval from the Sindh cabinet first following which the government will present it in the assembly.

Separately to happen in Sindh couple weeks back, keeping in view the exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Sindh government announced to recruit more medical staff to deal with the pandemic.

As per details, the Sindh Health Department has issued a letter to MS of five Sindh govt hospitals and approved to hire staff for Covid-19 ICUs and HDUs on a contingent basis for the period of 89 days.

The hospitals include Civil Hospital Karachi, Services Hospital, Lyari General Hospital, Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro and Ghulam Mehar Medical College.

