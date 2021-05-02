Sindh suffers new 9 Covid casualties, 888 fresh cases

KARACHI: As the global pandemic gets stronger with new variants only making it more lethal, Sindh further reported on Sunday nine new deaths due to Covid in the past 24-hour period alone while 888 fresh infections, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah said in his daily briefings today that with new nine Covid deaths today the province has tallied 4,667 casualties due to the virus so far since its breakout.

Of the 888 fresh cases reported in this 24-hour period, 230 (or about 30 per cent) belong to Karachi, according to CM cited numbers.

It may be noted that today’s case means the provincial cases have been upped to 285,625 in Sindh.

READ ALSO: NCOC issues guidelines for Youm-e-Ali RA, Aitekaf, Eidul Fitr

It may be noted that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has today issued guidelines for Youm-e-Ali (RA), Aitekaf, Shab-e-Qadr, Jummatul Wida and Eidul Fitr to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The NCOC stated in its guidelines that Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions are completely banned, whereas, clerics and zakireen will make the citizens aware of the virus. However, majalis will be allowed to be organized where all participants will undergo thermal screening and mandatory to wear face masks.

On the other hand for aitekaf, the centre asked those people having COVID-19 symptoms to observe aitekaf at their homes instead of coming to mosques and imam bargahs. However, those coming to the mosques should take their beds and other necessary items from the home and avoid joint meals of Sehri and Iftari.

