Sindh government summons Pak Army for Chehlum security

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday summoned Army in the province to ensure foolproof security of the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.), ARY News reported.

According to the details, on the occasion of Chehlum, the Sindh government has wrote a letter to Federal interior ministry to deploy Army personnel in all six districts of Sindh, including Karachi.

The companies of army personnel will be deployed in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions.

On Tuesday, the director general of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh had reviewed a security plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.).

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the DG Rangers Sindh, while presiding over the high-level meeting, had directed to take adequate measures to ensure fool proof security for the processions of Hazrat Imam Hussian (R.A.) across the province.

Read more: DG Rangers Sindh reviews security plan for chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussian (R.A.)

The main mourning procession of Chehlum in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park, which will end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after marching its traditional route. The sources further said that routes towards the procession would be sealed as a precautionary measure.

Arbaeen or Chehlum is a public holiday. It is observed on Safar 20, the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (R.A)

Comments

comments