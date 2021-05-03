Sindh to take strict steps to curb surge in coronavirus cases

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh has decided to take strict measures to curb the soaring cases of coronavirus in Hyderabad and Karachi East districts ARY News reported on Monday.

A meeting of Sindh’s Coronavirus Task Force today informed that Sindh have 5.4 percent positivity rate of coronavirus tests.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Sindh has been 93 percent and the death rate 1.6 percent, the session of the task force chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was briefed.

“In April 154 Covid-19 patients died in Sindh,” according to the briefing.

Chief Minister of Sindh decided to take strict measures to curb the surge in cases of coronavirus in Hyderabad and Karachi East districts.

Sindh CM expressed concern over rampant violation of the coronavirus SOPs and directed the police and Commissioner Karachi to ensure strict enforcement of the precautionary measures.

The ministers should visit the city for implementation of the SOPs, he further said.

The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 79 more lives across Pakistan over the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll from the disease to 18,149.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 4,213 new infections emerged when 45,954 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.16%, the NCOC said.

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases climbed to 834,146 with the addition of 4,213 new cases. Thus far, 728,044 patients have recuperated from the disease.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country has soared to 5,377.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 306,929 cases, Sindh 285,626, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 120,064, Islamabad 76,209, Balochistan 22,620, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 17,371 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,327.

Comments

comments