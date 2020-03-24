Sindh’s coronavirus count soars to 407 as 13 new cases emerge

KARACHI: 13 new cases of novel coronavirus emerged in Sindh on Tuesday, taking the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 407, ARY News reported.

The Sindh Health Department said eight new cases were detected in Karachi and five in Sukkur.

There are a total of 141 coronavirus cases in the port city, of which 90 are of local transmission.

A total of 265 cases have been detected in pilgrims quarantined in Sukkur on return from Iran via Taftan border, while one coronavirus positive patient emerged in Dadu.

Earlier today, Pakistan reported its seventh novel coronavirus death as 57-year-old patient lost his life in Lahore, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid confirmed.

The coronavirus patient, identified as Afrasiyab, was admitted in Mayo Hospital Lahore.

“Unfortunately, a COVID19 Patient Afrasiyab, aged 57, who was admitted in Mayo Hospital, lost his life today. These are indeed difficult times for the whole country. The only way we can fight this pandemic is by staying indoors and following the precautionary measures,” she said in a Tweet.

