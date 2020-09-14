Sindh Textbook Board fails in printing, distributing textbooks

KARACHI: The Sindh Textbook Board (STBB) has failed in printing and distributing textbooks to government schools across the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The books are distributed to the children studying in government schools by the STBB before the commencement of the new academic year, but the authorities have failed this year.

It has been learnt through sources that private publishers have cut down the printing of government textbooks by 40 per cent due to non-payment of money.

Meanwhile, the books printed by the Sindh Textbook Board have also not been distributed among the children.

It may be noted that Schools across Sindh including Karachi will reopen tomorrow under-designed standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: Schools across Sindh including Karachi to reopen tomorrow

In the first phase, students of 9th and 10th standard will join the classes ensuring social distancing. Wearing masks for teachers, students and the other staff of the schools has been declared mandatory.

Students are also advised to sanitize their hands from time to time during school time.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his twitter post said they will welcome millions of children back to school tomorrow.

