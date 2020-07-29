Sindh to reopen all shrines for public after Eidul Azha, says minister

SEHWAN: Sindh Minister for Auqaf and Irrigation, Suhail Anwar Siyal, said on Wednesday that all shrines in the province, including Hazrat Qalandar-Lal-Shahbaz, will be opened for public with standard operating procedures (SOPs) after Eid-ul-Azha.

He said this while talking to media at Sehwan in Jamshoro district here on Wednesday.The minister also paid a visit to a Shrine Hazrat Qalandar-Lal-Shahbaz.

The government of Sindh had earlier decided to reopen the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalander for visitors under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The decision was taken by Sindh government after consultation with the Auqaf department in May.

The shrine was closed on March 14 by the provincial government to stop the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Read more: Annual urs celebrations of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar cancelled

It is to be noted that here that annual urs of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, scheduled to take place at the shrine in Sehwan Sharif from April 12 was also canceled.

The DC had said that it was estimated that 1.2 million visits the Sehwan city of annual urs celebrations of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar hence it would be danger for devotees to gather at Sehwan due to outbreak of coronavirus.

