Sindh to reopen all shrines for public from tomorrow

KARACHI: After a sharp decline in the coronavirus cases in the province, the Sindh government has decided to reopen all shrines for the general public from tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

The announcement was made by Sindh Auqaf Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal. The shrines across the province will reopen from tomorrow under strict health-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Wearing masks for the visitors and social distance is mandatory, he added.

On Monday, Sindh government had issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed in the province, easing restrictions on business centres amid a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Read more: Sindh govt issues fresh SOPs amid declining COVID-19 cases

A notification of the Sindh home department detailing the fresh SOPs read that the guidelines will remain in place until February 28. Under the new directives, wearing a facemask would be mandatory at every public place and, public and private offices.

The home department’s notification read that only 50 percent of the staff of the public and private offices would be allowed to work from their workplace while the remaining will adopt a work from home policy.

