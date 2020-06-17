Sindh to seal several hotspots of COVID-19 amid rising cases

KARACHI: Scores of hotspots of COVID-19 will be sealed in Karachi and other parts of Sindh amid raging pandemic in the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, government authorities considering to impose restriction on movement in three districts of Karachi.

The authorities have planned to impose restrictions in two union councils of Metroville and Saeedabad in Karachi West district, according to reports.

The government also likely to impose restrictions on movement in city districts of Korangi and Karachi East as well, according to sources.

The health authorities have also recommended sealing COVID-19 hotspots in Gulshan-e-Maymaar and Khuda Ki Basti Phase-II, sources further said.

Moreover, the provincial authorities have also decided to seal 12 localities in Larkana.

Punjab government on Tuesday issued details of restriction on movement to be imposed in virus hotspot areas in eight cities of the province that would undergo smart lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases.

According to a notification restaurants, shopping malls, public and private transport will remain shut in the virus hotspot areas.

Only those exempted from the lockdown restrictions will be allowed to go out from the area while pillion riding will also be banned in the hotspots.

Any sort of religious, political and social gatherings will be barred during the smart lockdown period.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab government on Tuesday decided to put more COVID-19 hotspot areas in six cities of the province under lockdown.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik. It was decided that other than Lahore, virus hotspots in six more Punjab cities will be sealed-off.

The cities included Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujrat, Multan and Rawalpindi. The sources said that lockdown will be imposed in these cities from 12:00 midnight on Wednesday.

They further said that the provincial authorities had already decided to impose lockdown in virus hotspots identified in Lahore and the decision will come into force from Tuesday midnight.

Four more sectors of Islamabad will be sealed over the directives of the local administration, amid rising cases of coronavirus in the capital city.

A notification has been released regarding the complete lockdown of four more sectors of the federal capital Islamabad will be imposed from Thursday. The areas include Sector I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/2 and I-10 centre.

The local administration asked the residents to save essential commodities for daily usage during the next 48 hours as nobody will be allowed to leave the areas during the lockdown period.

