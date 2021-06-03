Sindh to suspend salaries of employees from July if ‘unvaccinated’

KARACHI: The salaries of the government servants who will fail to get vaccinated will be suspended from July, the Sindh Corona Task Force was informed on Thursday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A meeting of the task force, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Sindh.

Secretary Health Dr. Kazim Jatoi in a briefing to the session said that among 26,812 passengers arrived from the overseas and 55 were found positive of the novel coronavirus in tests.

“Four passengers on May 29 were diagnosed infected with the Indian variant of the virus and being kept in isolation,” health secretary briefed.

“It was found during contact tracing of the four passengers with Indian variant that they had contacted 14 persons. These persons now being tested to detect the virus infection,” Dr Jatoi briefed the meeting.

The positivity ratio of coronavirus tests in Karachi remained 12.45 pct on June 1st and 11.77 pct on June 2nd, the session briefed.

From May 27 to June 02 21 pct positive cases detected in tests in Karachi East, while in Karachi Central 12 pct positive cases and 15 deaths by coronavirus reported, health secretary said.

“Presently 77 patients have been on ventilators in the province, 74 of them in Karachi,” the session was informed.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah and Jam Ikramullah. Prominent health professionals Dr Abdul Bari, Dr Sara Khan and Dr Qaisar Sajjad also attended the meeting.

Comments

comments