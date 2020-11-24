Sindh traders oppose reduced shop timings, vow resistance

KARACHI: Sindh Tajir Ittehad Chairman Jameel Paracha on Tuesday rejected the Sindh government’s decision of allowing businesses and markets to open from 6am to 6pm.

He said in a statement that it is impossible for traders to implement the new reduced shop timings in any way. “While traders are already reeling from adverse impacts of the previous lockdown, efforts are being made to limit business activities once again,” he said.

Paracha warned that traders will put up resistance if police come to enforce the decision.

Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, said the decision to open shops at 6am is not viable and suggested that they be allowed to operate from 9am till 8pm.

On November 23, the government issued a notification announcing that all businesses and markets will be allowed to open from 6am to 6pm and weekends will be off. All businesses, except essential services, will not be allowed to operate on weekends.

