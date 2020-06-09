SOPs violations: Sindh govt mulls over cancellation of driving licences, permit

KARACHI: The Sindh government has mulled over the cancellation of driving licenses and permits over the consistent violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

The provincial ministry for transport, Owais Qadir Shah said that the authorities were receiving many complains regarding the traffic police department. He said that the final decision for the resumption of inter-city public transport will be taken after June 15.

Over the SOPs violations, the regional transport authorities have recommended the Sindh transport department to initiate actions by cancelling driving licences and permits.

He said that the authorities also received complaints about the involvement of police officials to illegally allow inter-city buses from some areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had hinted to close the public transport across the province in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

On June 3, public transport had resumed in Karachi after suspension for over two months due to the coronavirus contagion. The Sindh government had allowed public transport and online ride-hailing services under the standard operating procedures (SOPs), set by the authorities.

The city had regained its hustle and bustle on roads with the return of public transport but it seems the transporters have thrown away the SOPs, agreed with the government.

The condition of availability of hand sanitizers and the wearing of masks in vehicles have not seemed to be enforced, while social distancing, a key rule to keep the virus away, also being violated.

The government had set up a monitoring and inspection committee, comprises of transport and revenue officers, to oversee implementation of the SOPs.

The announcement of the restoration of public transport had come after successful talks between Sindh Transport Minister Owais Shah and transporters who were pressing the government for permission to bring their buses on roads.

