Sindh University VC Fateh Burfat removed from post

HYDERABAD: The Sindh government on Monday removed Sindh University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat from the post, ARY News reported.

Professor Siddique Kalhoro has been given additional charge of Sindh University Vice-Chancellor.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had initiated a corruption investigation against Burfat in October, 2018.

On September 1, Vice-Chancellor of the Sindh University and 66 other employees of the varsity were booked in a corruption case.

The case was registered on the complaint of the circle officer of the anti-corruption department of the provincial government. The assistant director of the Sindh University is already arrested in the corruption case.

The anti-corruption department said that the action was taken after an irregularity worth Rs 730 million was unearthed in the varsity.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that corruption allegations have been levelled against a university’s vice-chancellor in the country.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former vice-chancellor (VC) of Punjab University (PU) Mujahid Kamran on charges of irregularities during his tenure in December 2019.

