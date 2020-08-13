Sindh minister warns against early reopening of schools

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday warned against early reopening of educational institutions in the province, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Saeed Ghani termed the private schools association’s decision about reopening of educational institutions tantamount to challenge the writ of the government.

He said that the association’s announcement triggered uncertainty among the students and the parents. The minister asked the private schools to follow the government’s instructions about reopening of educational institutions in the province.

Earlier on July 21, the spokesperson of the Sindh government, Senator Murtaza Wahab had said that the provincial authorities had not taken any decision to reopen schools from August 15.

While addressing a press conference, Murtaza Wahab had clarified that the provincial government would not allow reopening schools from August 15. It was noteworthy to mention here that the private schools’ association had earlier announced to resume activities in schools from August 15 across the province.

The spokesperson had said that the federal government should carefully monitor the situation over growing fear of wheat shortage.

