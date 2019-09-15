Sindh’s contract teachers call off protest till tomorrow

KARACHI: The negotiation committee of Sindh’s contract teachers announced to call off their protest till Monday so as to hold dialogues with the secretary education, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Akhtar Jabbar, head of the committee, said that they would announce their future strategy after meeting with the secretary education.

Earlier int he day, police officials had charged the protesting educators from different government schools with batons after they attempted to enter into Red Zone near Karachi Press Club.

The teachers appointed on contract basis in different educational institutions were reportedly protesting outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) for the permanency of their employment.

Police had lodged baton charge to disperse the protestors when they walked towards the ‘Red Zone’ after expressing outrage against the Sindh government.

However, the educators had rejected to clear the road and started chanting slogans against the provincial government over avoiding to listen to their demands.

