Sinopharm says data ‘better than expected” from COVID-19 vaccine trials

HONG KONG/BEIJING: China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) said on Wednesday the data from large-scale, late-stage clinical trials for its unit’s COVID-19 vaccine are “better than expected”.

Sinopharm’s unit China National Biotec Group (CNBG) has moved two vaccine candidates into Phase 3 clinical trials outside China in multiple countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt involving more 50,000 participants in total.

The trials are nearing their ends, Sinopharm said in a statement on Chinese social media WeChat.

It did not offer details on the better-than-expected data, or specify which vaccine candidate the data are generated from.

Earlier this month, Bahrain had granted emergency approval for the use of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate on frontline workers.

The UAE in September authorised similar emergency use of the same vaccine for frontline workers at high risk of infection with the new coronavirus.

