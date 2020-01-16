Cartel leader’s sister killed on wedding day by rival gang   

The infamous fighting among the Mexican cartels has taken a new turn after a gang killed a rival cartel leader’s sister on her wedding day and kidnapped the groom, another high ranking gangster.

The incident occurred in Mexico’s Celaya city as the wedding event was about to conclude and the bride Karem Lizbeth Yépez Ortiz was standing on the altar opposite her soon-to-be-husband, known in the Mexican criminal underworld as ‘El Calamardo’ at the Our Lady of San Juan church.

A volley of bullets was fired as the ceremony was about to end, killing the bride and abducting the groom and another man during the entire episode.

Karem Lizbeth Yépez Ortiz was the sister of José Antonio ‘El Marro’ Yépez Ortiz, leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel and was in charge of the organization’s finances.

Law enforcement official confirmed local news outlet that the bride was shot dead, however, no official confirmation in this regard was made available.

Some reports placed El Marro at the scene and that he escaped unharmed.

Local media reports claimed that the attackers hailing from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel wore bulletproof vests during the assault and opened indiscriminate fire at the wedding guests. They later escaped in three vehicles.

An 18-year-old bystander riding a motorcycle also fell victim to the incident after a bullet in cross-fire hit him.

Just days before this incident in January 2020, one of the top and deadly female cartel bosses in Mexico, María Guadalupe López Esquivel, also known as ‘La Catrina’, was killed in a shootout with security forces.

Although no official confirmation of her death was released from the state authorities, however, video showing last breathes of the slain cartel boss, who oversaw a deadly attack on Mexican forces that claimed lives 14 security men in October 2019, is doing rounds.

