SIU SP dies after being hospitalised with coronavirus

KARACHI: A Superintendent of Police (SP), Raja Arshad, who was associated with the Sindh police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU), died on Thursday, a week after being hospitalised with the coronavirus.

Sources in the SUI confirmed the senior cop passed away at a private hospital in the metropolis.

They said he was hospitalised a week back with coronavirus-related complications. Arshad and another SIU SP Muzaffar Iqbal were diagnosed with the infection. Iqbal has quarantined himself at home.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began, 2,647 people have died from the disease in Sindh alone that also remains the province with the highest number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus. A total of 147,787 infections have surfaced across the province thus far.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 26 more people died of the infection across the country during the past 24 hours taking the nationwide death toll to 6,893.

1,306 fresh infections were also reported during this period, lifting the tally to 338,875.

