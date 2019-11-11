BADIN: At least six members of a family, including children and women were killed in a deadly road accident in Badin, ARY News reported.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police sources said that the ill-fated family was travelling in their car when the vehicle overturned near Talhar area of Badin.

The officials said that probably, over speeding was the cause behind the accident.

Read More: Three dead, three injured in Abbottabad road accident

earlier in the day, at least three people had been killed and three others were wounded, when a passenger van and a truck had met an accident in Abbottabad.

According to police, the ill-fated passenger bus was on its way to Abbottabad after attending a religious gathering in Raiwind, when it had met a road crash near Khokhar Meera, Abbottabad.

The bodies and the injured had been moved to a nearby medical facility. The police had registered a case against the truck driver.

