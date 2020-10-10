Six more die, 221 test positive for COVID-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed six more lives and infected at least 221 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

Giving a daily update on the COVID-19 cases in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 7,515 samples were tested in 24 hours, which detected 221 new cases of the disease.

He maintained that out of the 221 positive cases, 59 belonged to Karachi. The chief minister maintained that 4,786 patients of the disease were under treatment at various hospitals and at homes across the province.

Earlier on October 9, Sindh province had once again reported nearly 350 COVID-19 cases in the province with two more people succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Giving a daily update on the COVID-19 cases in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 339 fresh cases of the coronavirus had been reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

“We have performed 10,615 coronavirus tests in the province during the last 24 hours,” Murad Ali Shah had said adding that out of 339 positive cases, 194 are from Karachi.

He had further said that 182 virus patients had recovered in the province during the period while 4808 people were still under treatment as they battled against the COVID-19.

