Six more die, 194 test positive for COVID-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed six more lives and infected at least 194 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that six more people died from the novel coronavirus in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2469.

The chief minister said that 13,056 samples were tested today, which detected 194 cases of COVID-19, making the total count of the infected people in the province 134,437.

Currently, 3,158 patients are under treatment in the province, he added

CM Murad said that 316 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 128,810 in the province.

Earlier on September 13, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that two more people had died from novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Sindh, taking the overall death toll to 2445.

CM Murad in a daily Covid-19 situation had said that 204 more people infected with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 132,084.

He had maintained that 14,914 samples were tested that day, which detected 204 cases of COVID-19. Overall 10,33,169 tests had been conducted in the province since the first case emerged in the province in February.

