Six of a family die as roof collapses in Chaman

QUETTA: At least six members of a family died and two others suffered injuries when roof of their house collapsed on them in Chaman on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that local people recovered the bodies and the injured from the rubble of the house and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The deceased include four women and two men.

The sources maintained that the incident took place in Kali Luqman area of Chaman, adding that the house was already in a dilapidated condition.

Local people said that the roof of the house caved in owing to heavy rain and windstorm that lashed Chaman on Saturday.

Last year on October 1, four members of a family had died in a roof collapse incident in Katlang tehsil of Mardan.

A man, his wife and two children had been killed when the rooftop of their mud house caved in at Farash Colony in Katlang, rescue sources had said.

The roof of the house was collapsed in the night but people of the area remained unaware of the incident due to wind storm, local people had said.

The deceased had been identified as Zakirullah, his wife and their two children three years old Abdul Samad and two years’ Sapna, rescue officials had said.

