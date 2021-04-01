Six employees of CM House KP test COVID positive

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has restricted his official engagements after six employees of the CM House KP tested positive for the COVID-19, confirmed spokesperson, ARY News reported.

As per details, CM KP, Mahmood Khan has restricted his official engagements including meetings with the elected representatives, after the emergence of COVID-19 cases at the CM House.

The routine official meetings will be held on the video link with strict adherence to the SOPs, the CM House KP spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 diagnosis test has been declared mandatory for all the staff of the CM House KP, while the visitors have been banned.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has urged the masses to ensure strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to counter COVID spread and ensure wearing facemasks at public places.

The third wave of the pandemic is spreading rapidly. The situation demands extra efforts, he added. On Wednesday, the deadly coronavirus had claimed 21 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, pushing the death toll from the viral infection to 2,363 in the province.

Moreover, 1,044 people tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the tally to 88,099.

