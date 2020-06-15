Six killed as van catches fire after accident in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: At least six passengers were burnt to death and 10 others suffered severe injuries when van in which they were travelling caught fire after an accident in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the van’s driver lost control over the steering due to over-speeding and collided with trailer truck near Chanakay Chak in Faisalabad. The vehicle subsequently caught fire.

Rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to Allied Hospital. Three of the injured were in critical condition, said the hospital sources.

The ill-fated passenger van was heading to Shorkot from Sheikhupura.

Read More: Five of a family killed in Burewala accident

Earlier on June 12, at least five members of the same family had been killed and three others sustained serious injuries when the car they were travelling collided head-on with the Mazda in Burewala area of Punjab.

According to the details, a local trader Muhammad Irshad along with his family had been on his way home when their car collided with the Mazda near Adda Mana Mor in Burewala.

Muhammad Irshad, his wife and his three children had died on the spot while his three other children sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Comments

comments