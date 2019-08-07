Six martyred, over 100 injured in IoK by Indian forces

SRINAGAR: At least six people were martyred and over 100 injured in firing by Indian troops on protesters in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) as curfew and communication blackout continued on the third consecutive day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, despite the strict curfew and heavy deployment of the troops, people took to the streets in Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla and other parts of the territory to protest against the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A by India.

The troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters martyring at least six of them and injuring many others.

Meanwhile, the communication of the entire Kashmiri population with the outside world remains suspended as the Indian government continues to shut television channels and snap telephone and internet links in a bid to prevent protests.

Read more: Curfew in IoK enters third day

Earlier in the day, a US-based media watchdog had urged India to ensure access to internet and communications services in occupied Kashmir, which were suspended in the valley three days ago.

The Committee to Protect Journalists in a statement expressed alarm over communication blackout in the occupied Kashmir.

“A large-scale communication disruption at such a crucial time for Kashmir is an egregious violation of citizens’ rights to information from a free press,” said Aliya Iftikhar, senior researcher for CPJ’s Asia program.

