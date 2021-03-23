Six more health workers test COVID-19 positive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus is rapidly spreading in Islamabad as six frontline health workers have been tested positive on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Six health workers of the Islamabad District Health Office, whose names were not disclosed have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus.

According to the DHO Islamabad, the infected staff is currently in self-isolation.

On Saturday, the number of Covid cases in the federal capital had recorded an incremental surge with the health department citing an alarming 8.79 per cent weekly rate of viral spread.

Just a few months back, in early January the weekly viral spread rate was about 1.57 pc, said the District Health Officer of Islamabad. However, this changed in the coming week with an upward trend to stand at 2.47 pc.

Health authorities had shared concern over the unbridled upward trends in the global pandemic’s local spread.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had also tested COVID-19 positive, confirmed SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Dr Faisal Sultan in his tweet said that the premier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

