MATIARI: At least six people were killed and four others were injured in a clash between two groups over marital dispute in Matiari district of Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the incident occurred in the limits of Salar Police Station where two groups of Rind and Brohi clans used firearms in the clash. Six including three women are among the dead, while four sustained bullet injuries.

Police reached the spot after the incident and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the heirs of the deceased have staged in sit-in at the National Highway along with the dead bodies. The protest has resulted in massive traffic jam at both sides of the National Highway.

The talks between the protesting heirs and the police failed. The heirs of the deceased have vowed to continue their protest till the arrest of the assailants.

In a separate incident of same in nature that took place in 2016 in Jacobabad, four members of a family were gunned down over marriage dispute.

The two groups from neighboring tribes had developed differences over a marital dispute for some time.

The armed men belonging to Dharpali tribe barged into the home of Abdul Rasheedf Bhabhan in village Abdul Majeed Jakhrani and had opened indiscriminate fire.

The attack had left the family owner, his two daughters and niece dead.

