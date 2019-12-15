SAHIWAL: A son killed his father over land dispute in Sahiwal, city of Punjab here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, father and son had a clash over a land dispute which led to an argument, after which, the son hit father with an iron rod on his head.

After the incident, police moved the body to the nearest hospital, which was handed over to heirs after a legal procedure, while the suspect managed to flee from the scene.

Police have launched an investigation while a search for the suspect is underway.

Earlier, on November 3, a man in Karachi murdered father and son over the alleged theft of his wifi password.

Read More: Man who ‘killed’ father, son over WiFi password arrested

The victims, Farooq and his younger son, Haris were threatened by Qasim over alleged theft of his WiFi password and internet service. Haris was a graduate student at Karachi University while his father, Farooq worked at a Steel Mill.

