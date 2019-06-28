Ex-SHO among six policemen dismissed in Farishta murder case

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, former station house officer (SHO) among six police personnel have been dismissed from service over their alleged negligence in Farishta murder case on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin dismissed ex-SHO Ghulam Abbas, investigation officer ASI Nasir and two constables on the charges of negligence.

Police sources said that the officials were found guilty of negligence and carelessness in connection with investigations into Farishta murder case.

Read More: Police arrest main accused in Farishta murder case

Earlier on June 22, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin had claimed to have arrested main accused in Farishta killing case.

DIG operations, Waqar Uddin, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad had said that accused Nisar was arrested after the day and night efforts of the police.

The forensic report showed no sign of torture with 10-year-old girl Farihsta, DIG Islamabad operation had said.

He had further informed that two rape cases had already been registered against the accused, adding that the residents of the area had also testified against the accused.

Comments

comments