KARACHI: With novel coronavirus running rampant across the country despite the countrywide lockdown, six policemen have been infected with the contagion in the port city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources relayed the driver of a senior police officer and a personal staff officer (PSO) have been affected by the deadly virus with a number of other police officers from the East and West zones of the metropolis contracting the disease.

It has been decided to get cops suspected to have caught the contagion tested.

The sources said spread of the disease among the policemen would make matters worse. They said the police personnel are in direct contact with the public all time as they have been discharging their duties on the roads dealing with crowds during the lockdown.

Read More: Sindh set to ramp up Covid-19 testing as 50,000 kits reach Karachi

They said special measures would have to be taken to protect the police personnel from the deadly virus.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah confirmed 93 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the province during the past 24 hours.

In a video statement released from the CM House, he said that 569 new tests were conducted and 93 of them turned to out be positive.

He said, “So far, 13,309 tests have been conducted for the COVID-19 and 1411 of them turned to be positive.”

Read More: 755 pilgrims shifted to homes from DG Khan quarantine facility

The chief minister said that 389 of the diagnosed patients recovered and discharged from the hospitals. CM Murad said that 30 people have died from novel coronavirus across the province so far.

Comments

comments