Six shot dead over domestic dispute in Kohat

KOHAT: At least six people were killed during an armed clash in Kohat on Friday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the firing incident took place in Kohat’s area of Dheri Banda between uncle and his nephew over a domestic dispute. As a result, six people were shot dead on the spot.

Getting information about the killings, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to the hospital for autopsy. The search for the accused underway, the local police said.

In one such incident in January a man had gunned down his two sons over a domestic issue in Chaman, Balochistan.

A man shot dead his two sons in Chaman over a domestic issue. The bodies were shifted to the DHQ hospital for autopsy.

