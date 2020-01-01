Skardu shivers at -18°C as cold wave continues to grip most country

KARACHI: Cold wave continued to grip most parts of the country with icy winds sweeping across Pakistan.

According to Met officials, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect western and upper parts of the country from Wednesday, they said.

Light rain with thunderstorm and snowfall over mountains is expected at isolated places in Northwest Balochistan, upper hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the morning and night hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country while very cold in upper areas.

Dense fog prevailed over most plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh as well as some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in the country this morning was minus 18 Celsius degree in Skardu, followed by minus 11 Celsius degree in Bagrote, minus 9°C in Gupis, minus 8°C in Astore, minus 07°C in Kalat, minus 05°C in Parachinar, minus 04°C in Hunza, Gilgit and Bannu, and minus 03°C in Kalam, Rawalakot, Chillas, Chakwal, Quetta and Malam Jabba.

