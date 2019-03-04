Wasim Akram responds to PM Khan’s Nobel Peace Prize tweet

KARACHI: Ex-Pakistan cricketer and President of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings Wasim Akram on Monday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for ‘leading the country in the right direction.’

Taking to Twitter hours after the prime minister said he was not worthy of a Nobel Peace Prize, the former cricket star said, “Skipper [Imran Khan], you don’t need to be awarded the Nobel Peace prize, in our eyes your already have it!”

“Our country has taken a gigantic step in the right direction since you became our leader. The people of our nation are positive and feel safe for the first time in years.”

Earlier today, the prime minister tweeted: “The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent,” he continued in his tweet.”

