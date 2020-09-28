KARACHI: Police on Monday moved two skulls and human bones recovered from Karachi’s Defence area to Jinnah Hospital, ARY News reported.

According to the police authorities, the human remains would be examined and the report is expected to be received today.

It is to be mentioned here that several human bones and two skulls, covered in a piece of cloth, were found in Karachi’s Defence area on Sunday, the police had said and added that human organs look many years old.

According to initial investigations, the human bones appear to have been used in doctors’ practice, said police.

Police officials added the recovered body parts have been shifted to the hospital for the purpose of completing legal formalities.

In a similar incident back in August 2020, Karachi police officials recovered skeletal remains of a seven-year-old boy from Korangi Industrial Area who was missing since last 20 days.

