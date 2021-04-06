Skyrocketing food prices: SHC takes Sindh govt to task

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) took up on Tuesday a petition seeking directives for the authorities concerned to control rising prices of essential food items in the province.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Amjad Ali Sahito expressed annoyance over the Sindh government’s failure to file its response to the petition.

The court observed that cases are suffering delays due to government departments’ failure to file their replies.

“This is the unfortunate situation of the government departments,” Justice Mazhar observed and asked a provincial law officer to explain when the government will file its response. The court gave the government more time to file its response to the petition.

Earlier, the court had come down hard on the federal government for failing to furnish its response to a petition against skyrocketing prices of essential food items. A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, observed that the government was issued notices repeatedly but no reply had been filed yet.

