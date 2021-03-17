KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued on Wednesday notices to the Sindh government, Karachi commissioner and other respondents on a petition challenging a recent hike in fresh milk prices.

A division bench of the SHC directed all respondents to furnish their detailed reply to the petition by next hearing.

The petitioner stated before the court that per litre of milk is being sold for as high as Rs140 against an official rate of Rs94 in the city. He said authorities have failed to enforce official rates and requested the bench to direct them to take measures to bring down prices of milk.

Earlier, Sindh’s bureau of supply and prices had written a letter to all the divisional commissioners across the province, instructing them to take actions against abrupt hike in fresh milk prices.

The letter said that the Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh has expressed serious concern over “deliberate price hike of fresh milk throughout the province”.

