Prices bureau of Sindh takes notice of ‘abrupt’ hike in fresh milk prices

KARACHI: Sindh’s bureau of supply and prices has Tuesday written a letter to all the divisional commissioners across the province wherein instructing them to take actions against abrupt price hike in fresh milk prices after dairy farmers announced an overnight increase of Rs20 in fresh milk/litre prices, ARY News reported.

The letter, a copy of which is attached below, said that Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh has expressed serious concern over “deliberate price hike of fresh milk throughout the province”.

It has instructed commissioners, assitanct commissioner and mukhtiarkar of their relevant jurisdiction to take action against profiteering, underlining thus that these officials are responsible for stability in the prices of all essential commodities.

It may be noted that earlier yesterday, the dairy farmers in the metropolitan, in an unparalleled bid, announced an Rs20 per litre raise in milk prices on their own which has yet to be responded by official authorities.

READ: Karachi dairy farmers hike milk price by Rs20/litre overnight, retailers unaware

In the retail prices of milk, the Rs20 hike will mean Rs140 a litre, as announced by Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association President Shakir Umar Gujjar.

For the wholesale rates, Gujjar said, Rs16 have been increased.

It may be noted that milk is currently being sold at Rs90 in Karachi contrary to price list by Commissioner Karachi’s office according to which milk price per litre is Rs94.

According to commissioner office’s price list, the new raise means Rs46 jump or difference between officially regulated rates and newly revised rates announced today by farmers.

Separately, the retailers have denied any knowledge on the rate revision and asserted they will continue to sell milk at regulated prices.

