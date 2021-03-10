Sindh govt airs concern over ‘abrupt’ hike in chicken prices

KARACHI: The Sindh government has shown serious concern over a “deliberate” and “abrupt” increase in prices of chicken meat in Karachi.

In a letter to the Karachi commissioner, Director of the Bureau of Supply and Prices Javed Hassan Khan said: “In-spite of all the Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars declared as Special Price Magistrates in their respective jurisdiction of Karachi by the Govt. of Sindh, the notified price of chicken (meat) is not implemented and being increased.”

Also Read: LHC seeks govt reply over rocketing chicken prices

“This abrupt increase in price of chicken (meat) and the uncontrolled situation reflect the bad impression of the Govt. functionaries.”

He said the special price magistrates are responsible to take stern action against profiteering and rationalise prices of all essential commodities, including chicken meat.

Also Read: Chicken prices skyrocket to Rs500/kg in Karachi

The letter demanded that the deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars be directed to curb the abrupt, undue hike in the prices of chicken.

Comments

comments