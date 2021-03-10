LHC seeks govt reply over rocketing chicken prices

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices on a petition seeking directives for the government to bring down prices of chicken in the province.

After a preliminary hearing, a bench of the high court directed the provincial government and other official respondents to submit their comments on the writ petition at next hearing.

The petitioner stated before the court that the government has failed to control the rising prices of chicken.

The court was requested to order the authorities concerned to take concrete steps to bring down prices of chicken.

It is noteworthy that the prices of chicken have gone up considerably with chicken meat being sold at as high as Rs500 per kg in Karachi and Rs365 per kg in Lahore and Rs400 per kg in Islamabad.

