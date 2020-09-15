How a small piece of evidence lead police to Marwah’s rapist

KARACHI: Following a small piece of evidence, the police identified and arrested a suspect in the rape-cum-murder case of five-year-old girl Marwah in Karachi’s PIB Colony, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Marwah’s body had been found on a garbage dump wrapped in two cloths few days back in the area. The police launched investigations into the rape-cum-murder case and started inquiring people about the fabric wrapped around the body.

During the investigations, a tailor recognized the pieces of cloths and told the police that the fabric belonged to him. The tailor apprised the investigation officer that he had been using the cloth as curtain in his shop but some time ago, he gave the curtain to his employee Faiz Muhammad.

Acting on the information, the police conducted raid at the house of Faiz Muhammad and took him into custody. During the initial investigation, Faiz Muhammad confessed to his crime.

Earlier today, two accused in rape-cum-murder case of five-year-old Marwah in Essa Nagri had confessed to their crime.

According to the investigation report presented by the police in the case before an anti-terrorism court, both the accused namely Faiz alias Faizu and Abdullah had confessed to their crime of raping and killing of Marwah.

As per the report, Faiz was living near Marwah’s house who abducted her and took to his house, where he along with his accomplice Abdullah raped minor girl Marwah. Faiz in his confessional statement had said that the girl was raped till death and later, her body was thrown at a trash heap in the area after wrapping her in a piece of cloth.

