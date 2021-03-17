Video: Small plane crashes into a car, bursts into flames

Web Analytics
plane crash land, child killed, SUV

In an unfortunate incident that was caught on camera, a small plane crash-landed over an SUV and later exploded into flames resulting in the death of three people including a child.  

The entire tragic episode was caught on a doorbell camera near North Perry Airport in Florida.

The video showed a dark-colored SUV driving along the road when the plane abruptly nosedives into it from above at a 45-degree angle.

Warning: Graphic Content

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue announced that both of the plane’s passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

A four-year-old boy was riding in an SUV with his mother when the small plane struggling to return to a South Florida airport crashed into them on a residential street.

The occupants of the vehicle were rushed to a hospital where it was later confirmed that the boy, identified as four-year-old Taylor Bishop, succumbed to his injuries.

His mother Megan Bishop is a teacher’s aide at Hollywood Hills Elementary School.

The site of the crash is close to a nearby airport, and residents have shared their concerns, claiming incidents such as this have become increasingly common.

