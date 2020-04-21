Govt to enforce ‘smart lockdown’ in coronavirus hotspots: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Tuesday the government will enforce a “smart lockdown” in coronavirus hotspots across the country.

Briefing media on the measures the government has so far taken to tackle the pandemic alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said consultations with all chief ministers on the smart lockdown has been held.

The minister said a consensus has been evolved on “pilot tests” to be conducted in one or two districts of each province.

He said the government wants to further ease restrictions in the coming days.

Asad Umar said the government desires to bring in a strong healthcare system in the country to facilitate the masses.

He said conditions in Pakistan are better than other countries, including India where a weird narrative is being propagated. He regretted that the Muslims in the neighbouring are being targeted under the garb of coronavirus.

