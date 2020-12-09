More areas in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur placed under smart lockdown

LAHORE: As many as 19 areas of Rawalpindi and three of Bahawalpur have been placed under smart lockdown owing to the rising COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Secretary Healthcare Punjab Muhammad Usman has stated that “shopping malls, restaurants and public and private offices will remain closed in the affected areas”.

“Restrictions will be imposed on the movement of residents in these areas and only one person at a time would be allowed to leave home”, provincial healthcare department top official said.

“Public gatherings will be completely banned in the areas placed under lockdown,” he further said.

The secretary further stated that shops dealing in grocery, general stores, flour, will remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm in these specified areas, milk shops, chicken, meat and fish vendors and bakeries will be opened from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Vegetable and fruit shops, tandoor and petrol pumps would work between 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, the secretary further stated.

“Our basic purpose is to restrict movement in the areas affected by COVID-19,” said Muhammad Usman.

On Tuesday as many as 55 areas of Lahore were placed under smart lockdown owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in the provincial capital of Punjab.

The health secretary said that medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, and laboratories will remain open 24 hours in these areas. “Collection points, hospitals, and clinics will also remain open round the clock in the areas,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that continuing strict action over the violation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Lahore, the local administration sealed and fined several hotels, restaurants, marriage halls, and shops on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 33 hotels, cafes, and restaurants were sealed after found violating the health-related SOPs. Two private schools, 21 marriage halls, and 74 shopping malls were also sealed by the administration.

