LAHORE: COVID-19 spread in Lahore has witnessed a sharp decline due to smart lockdown enforced by the provincial authorities in one of the most affected cities of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to data obtained from smart sampling process in the city, 5840 samples were obtained from six zones of the Lahore city and out of them only 45 came out positive.

This shows a 0.74 percent spread which is far below than the earlier data which depicted the COVID-19 spread at 5.39 percent in the capital city of the Punjab province.

According to the area-wise distribution of samples and positive cases, 1,640 samples were obtained from Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and eight of them turned out positive, followed by five people testing positive for the virus out of 763 samples taken from Shalimar Zone, three COVID-19 cases are reported from Ravi Town out of 730 samples and 27 positive cases popped up from Gulberg area out of 2,250 samples of the suspected patients.

Cantt zone of the city reported no cases out 207 samples taken from the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab reported 1,341 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, taking the province-wide tally of infections to 80,297.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 25 more people lost their lives due to the highly contagious disease, taking the death toll in the province to 1,844. Thus far, 42,584 patients have been cured of the infection in the province.

1,341 new coronavirus cases emerged when 7,384 tests were conducted in the province over the past 24 hours. A total of 525,222 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed 68 more lives in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,619.

