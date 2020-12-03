LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has slapped a fine of Rs50,000 over stubble burning in the province while hearing a case on smog, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Some farmers clear their agricultural fields by burning the residue that is left on the land after harvesting to prepare the land for the next round of seeding. It is one of the biggest contributors to air pollution.

The report of the Judicial Environmental Commission was submitted with the LHC. 476 industries and kilns were inspected in a bid to control over smog problem in the province, the report stated.

122 units were found operating without protective measures and 170 were sealed over discharging too much smoke.

Furthermore, 66 cases were registered over violations of the Provincial Disaster Management’s (PDM) guidelines and 1,108 vehicles were impounded.

Justice Shahid Karim while ordering fine of Rs50,000 over stubble burning in the province has instructed authorities to take action against people who set fire to the crops.

The Ministry of Climate Change has established a smog control room in Lahore to ensure regular monitoring of smog that causes health hazards to people in different areas of the province during the winter season.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the process to combat smog has been started.

