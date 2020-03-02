Passenger trying to smuggle cigarettes nabbed at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A passenger trying to smuggle cigarettes to Turkey from Islamabad International Airport was caught by the Customs authorities, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to sources, a passenger identified as Sajjad was trying to travel with 117 packets of cigarettes via an Istanbul-bound private airline. The customs authorities intercepted him and seized 102 packets, which were above the limit allowed to carry during international travel from the country.

He was later released and allowed to take away 15 packets on board.

In March 2019, the then Finance Minister Asad Umar told the Senate Session that Pakistan Customs had earned Rs16,124 million by auctioning confiscated goods in last five years.

Responding to a question, he said that a variety of smuggled goods including tea, auto parts, cigarettes, antiques, crockery, vehicles, electronic goods and narcotics had been confiscated by the Customs officials.

Read More: FBR curb on counterfeit cigarettes, sellers’ continues

In his written reply, the minister said that according to the rules certain items including arms and ammunition, narcotics could be auctioned.

He said that arms and ammunition of prohibited and no prohibited bores were disposed of.

Comments

comments