FBR curb on counterfeit cigarettes, sellers’ continues

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) crackdown against the traders and businessmen involved in selling of counterfeit cigarettes continued on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Federal Board of revenue initiated a strict curb on manufacturing and selling of counterfeit cigarettes.

Read More: Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 40mn seized from onion truck

The crackdown has been launched against the sellers of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes in different markets of the country. “FBR has launched a crackdown against the traders/businessmen involved in the illicit trade of counterfeit cigarettes and tax evasion,” the FBR tweeted.

The FBR has also started an awareness drive for the traders to remain cautioned while selling counterfeit cigarettes or face punishments and heavy fines.

The Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) has been tasked to get logistic and human resource support from sister organization i.e. Customs in any city on a need basis as and when required in order to conduct enforcement actions.

Read More: ASF foils bid to smuggle non-custom paid cigarettes at Lahore airport

The territorial Collectorate of Customs has been bound to provide complete assistance to the IREN in this connection.

The Federal Board of Revenue had issued orders for a crackdown on Monday with the approval of the FBR Member IR Operations and FBR Member Customs Operations.

Comments

comments