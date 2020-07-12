Smugglers open fire on Customs vehicle in Karachi, passer-by injured    

KARACHI: A Pakistan Customs vehicle was on Sunday fired upon by a group of armed smugglers after they were intercepted at Hamdard Chowk (roundabout) point in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

A passer-by was injured in the incident while the accused were able to flee from the scene after opening indiscriminate fire.

According to the details of the incident provided the Customs spokesperson, acting on a tip-off regarding smuggling of contraband goods, the officials at the check-point intercepted a Toyota Revo vehicle and asked them to stop.

“All three vehicles including two other vehicles, who were escorting the suspected vehicle, did not stop and fled,” the spokesman said as the Customs officials chased them for at least five kilometers.

The armed smugglers opened fire on the customs vehicle near Naik Muhammad Goth in the city, injuring a 24-year-old passer-by. The bullet hit his abdomen and was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment, where he is currently undergoing surgery.

Read More: Customs officials directed to curb smuggling of food items

The spokesperson further claimed that the assailants belong to Asif Sanjlani gang who have in past also resorted to firing at the Customs officials and have been booked in various cases.

The Collector MCC (E&C), Karachi while taking notice of the incident has constituted a committee headed by Additional Collector of Customs to look into the incident. The committee will ascertain the facts and submit a report on July 14.

