Bid to smuggle Iranian diesel foiled by Karachi police

KARACHI: A bid to smuggle 31,000 litres of Iranian diesel has been foiled by Karachi police officials by seizing a tanker near Northern By-pass, ARY News reported on Monday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East told media that a tanker was stopped at Northern By-pass on a tip-off. The illegal consignment was seized on a truck containing 31,000 litres of Iranian diesel which was being smuggled to Karachi.

The tanker’s driver was arrested and later he was handed over to Customs officials.

Earlier in November, Pakistan Coast Guards had seized drugs and smuggled diesel in raids in Balochistan and arrested three accused.

Read: Vessel carrying smuggled Iranian oil cargo seized in Karachi

The Pakistan Coast Guards at Khari check post near Windar in Balochistan had recovered seven kilograms of crystal from two passengers and 8.5 KG hashish from a passenger in two coaches arriving from Quetta.

In another raid in Daam area near Windar, the Coast Guards had recovered 51,000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel while patrolling in the area, a spokesperson of the PCG said.

Seized consignments of drugs have an estimated value of Rs 270 million in the international market, PCG spokesman had said.

The coast guards had taken drugs and smuggled diesel in its custody, according to the spokesman.

Comments

comments